This photo taken on Sunday, April 3, 2011 and released by Panthera shows an adult male lion during a joint Panthera/DPN (Direction des Parcs Nationaux) lion survey in Niokolo-Koba National Park in south eastern Senegal. Senegal's Niokolo-Koba National Park is home to fewer than 50 lions after years of poaching decimated not only them but also their prey. Conservationists are launching a new fund they hope will save lions from going extinct, particularly in West Africa. Only about 400 lions remai