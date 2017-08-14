Ancient tiny church in western England a keeper of history

I'm lost in a world of hedges.



St. Mary's Church, in Kempley, in Gloucestershire, western England, is a hidden gem.



I push open the door and the first thing I notice is how cool it is inside.



Many of the paintings have adorned this ancient, tiny church, just 30 paces from altar to back wall of the tower, for about 900 years.



That reminds me, as well as its paintings, St. Mary's has the oldest timber roof, and one of the oldest wooden doors in use, in the country.



Not bad for a small church, hidden away among hedges, on the edge of England.

