Teens avoid neighbourhoods adults fear, but don't listen to their own parents: study

"It is clear that kids who live in high-poverty areas are spending less time in their neighborhoods and that is linked to a collective fear of crime," Browning said.



The study also measured each teenager's parents' or caregivers' perception of an area's danger but there was a weak correlation, indicating young people were not strongly following their elders beliefs, added Browning.



"You can imagine that, even when the caregiver is afraid, if youths have activities in the neighbourhood that everyone else is involved in and their friends are involved in, they simply go with it," Browning told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.



The study is the first part of a project that aims to create a complex picture of how young people move around their neighbourhoods.

