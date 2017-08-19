Corpses in the New York subway’s closets

It's a largely overlooked but gory reality of the New York City subway system that when someone takes their own life by jumping in front of a train, police need to find a place to put the mutilated body until a medical examiner truck arrives. Sometimes, transit workers say, that place is their break room or bathrooms.



Local 100 raised the issue with the Metropolitan Transit Authority twice in the same period, they add, but the complaints go back years.



The MTA and the New York Police Department don't deny workers have occasionally encountered the body bags.



Authorities say the average medical examiner response times are actually down so far this year by a half hour compared to the same period last year.

...