Books to go: Bringing literature to refugees

The brightly colored minivan that pulls into Athens' food market, drawing a group of refugees around it, is not carrying something edible.



The books – in English, Greek, French, Arabic, Kurdish and Farsi – have been provided by benefactors in Greece, Belgium, Britain and Lebanon or purchased with money donated online.



In another part of the city center, a similar initiative draws Syrian and Afghan refugees to the offices of We Need Books, a volunteer group formed last year that also gives language classes in Arabic and French.



We Need Books has the largest collection of Farsi books in Athens, including over 150 sent directly from Afghanistan, says co-founder Ioanna Nissiriou.



Here, the most popular book is Arabian Nights.

...