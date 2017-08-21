Hollywood’s hacking pains are much bigger than movie leaks

Some people believe that video leaks can help gin up media and viewer attention for a show or movie, but leaking shows and movies does hurt Hollywood's take, especially if it happens before the official release, Carnegie Mellon professor Michael Smith said.



In a 2014 analysis, Smith and his co-authors concluded that a movie's box-office revenue dropped 19 percent, on average, when it was leaked ahead of its release, compared with a leak after the movie hit theaters.



Netflix has many shows and movies that are easily accessible around the world for a single monthly price.



Separate from HBO's recent run-ins with hackers, upcoming "Game of Thrones" episodes have leaked several times, and it is TV's most pirated show. The show is still a massive hit for HBO, with high viewership and critical acclaim.



HBO's hackers demanded a multimillion-dollar ransom payment, something HBO refused.



Hackers released an email from HBO in which the company expressed willingness to pay them $250,000 as part of a negotiation over data swiped from HBO's servers.



The movie studio said in April 2015 that "investigation and remediation expenses" related to the hack cost it $41 million, or about 8 percent of the film and TV division's profit that fiscal year.

...