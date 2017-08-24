William and Harry relive Diana’s passing

Excerpts of the BBC interviews released Wednesday mark something of a departure for the two princes, who have largely refrained from discussing Prince Charles' actions in other interviews describing their mother ahead of the anniversary.



The documentary chronicles the week after the princess' death on Aug. 31, 1997, and features then-Prime Minister Tony Blair, senior royal aides and Diana's brother. The princes have spoken out for a series of programs and interviews in the run-up to the anniversary, sharing personal insights into their lives in keeping with their campaigns to promote mental health.



The brothers discussed the funeral, with a now balding Prince William describing how he hid behind his bangs to keep out the prying eyes of sobbing crowds.



Prince Harry also talked about walking behind his mother's coffin in the funeral cortege, though he was only 12 .



In the documentary, Prince Harry described the role of the paparazzi as being one of the most difficult things to address.

...