Palestinians share appetite for traditional food



For a people struggling to establish their own state, traditional food is an important part of the national heritage, and for Palestinians in the West Bank that goes well beyond the standard hummus.



For many, Hebron has the best food in the West Bank.



There are other beloved traditions, like vine leaves and mashed vegetables stuffed with rice and minced meat.



Another favorite is maqlouba, made from layers of meat, rice, and fried vegetables such as cauliflower, eggplant, potatoes, and carrots.

...