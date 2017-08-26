Diana still wreaking revenge on Charles: biographer

Princess Diana rocked the monarchy when she leaked shocking details of palace life to author Andrew Morton, who told AFP the revelations are still causing damage 20 years after her death.



Morton is convinced that that is something Diana intended.



A poll conducted by YouGov found that the run-up to Thursday's 20th anniversary of Diana's death in a Paris car crash had hit Charles's popularity.



Diana, who famously said there were "three people" in her marriage, contacted then-royal reporter Morton through friend James Colthurst in order to make public her anguish.



The author described the moment of hearing the first taped interview with Colthurst, who acted as an intermediary so Diana could maintain deniability when asked if she had met Morton.



Although it dealt a serious blow to the royal family, Morton believes the book and Diana's death five years later forced the institution into some much-needed changes.

