Face scans, robot baggage handlers in airports of the future

Changi in the affluent city-state of Singapore, regarded as among the world's best airports, is set to roll out this biometric technology at a new terminal to open later this year.



The service, which allows passengers to print and tag their baggage then send it off on the conveyor belt, is available at airports including Australian hubs, Hong Kong, London Heathrow and Amsterdam's Schiphol.



Airports are also trying to overhaul their image as dreary places that must be endured in order to get from A to B, to somewhere travelers can enjoy spending time.



The complex will make the airport look more like a shopping mall than a traditional hub, and is aimed at cashing in on transiting passengers.



While hubs in the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East surge ahead, airports in the United States and Europe are being left behind.



Some U.S. and European airports are nevertheless trying to up their game.

...