Forty years on, Voyager still hurtling through space

Voyager still hurtling through space



On board each Voyager is a golden record – and record player – that is built to last one billion years or more and contains key information about humanity and life on planet Earth, in case of an alien encounter.



Voyager 2 launched first, on Aug. 20, 1977, followed by Voyager 1 on Sept. 5 on a faster, shorter trajectory that would eventually take it into the lead.



Then-President Richard Nixon wanted to contain the mission to a two-planet flyby and a five-year life, but scientists building Voyager planned a longer mission just in case.



The Voyager mission also discovered the first active volcanoes beyond Earth on Jupiter's moon Io, and signs of a subsurface ocean on Jupiter's moon Europa.



Voyager 1 has traveled farther than any human-made spacecraft and made it to interstellar space, about 21 billion kilometers away from Earth, in August 2012 .



Voyager 2 is on its way there too and is the only spacecraft to have flown by all four outer planets in our solar system.

