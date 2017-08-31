Populous Egypt promotes birth control

Egypt is pushing to educate people in rural areas on birth control and family planning in a bid to slow a population growth rate that President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said poses a threat to national development. The country is already the most populous in the Arab world, with 93 million citizens, and is set to grow to 128 million by 2030 if the fertility rates of 4.0 births per thousand women continue, according to government figures.



In 2016, Egypt saw the birth of 2.6 million babies, the country's statistics agency CAPMAS said last month.



Egypt's Al-Azhar University, a 1,000-year-old seat of Islamic learning, endorsed the ministry's plan and said family planning is not forbidden.

...