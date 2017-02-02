Italy’s military ‘narcos’ cook up cannabis cures

FLORENCE, Italy: It's every stoner's nightmare: marijuana plants as far as the eye can see and not a spliff in sight.



In the doorway of a growing room that resembles a cross between a science lab and a steamy greenhouse, Medica explains how he ended up producing top-grade weed for Italy's health service.



The body prides itself on the fact that its cannabis was registered as a pharmaceutical product by Italy's medicines agency in September 2015 .



As such, it is very different from most of the cannabis consumed around the world.



In simple terms, Italian military dope has less THC but more CBD, compared to its street-bought equivalent, or even when compared with the legal, Dutch-made supplies on which Italian physicians previously relied.



Italy authorized the consumption of cannabis for medical reasons in 2007 .



Medica anticipates being able to expand output and to produce different types of medical cannabis as demand grows and feedback identifies which compound-mix works best for specific conditions.



Growing each plant to the harvesting point takes three months, compared to a year outdoors in Italian conditions.

