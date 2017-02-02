Happy Galentine’s Day, ladies! And thanks, Parks and Rec

Designating Feb. 13 for the ladies has endured since 2010, when Amy Poehler's "Parks and Recreation" character, Leslie Knope, declared the fictional holiday her favorite day of the year on the NBC show.



Since, women in real life have embraced the idea of gathering when Valentine's Day rolls around. This year, some are particularly fired up, fresh off pink pussy-hatted women's marches the day after President Donald Trump was inaugurated.



Galentine's Day isn't just for Feb. 13, and it isn't just for dateless, single ladies.



Kaila Fiske in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is multitasking this year, celebrating Feb. 14 with her partner but reserving Feb. 17, a Friday, for dinner and a mass ladies night with 11 girlfriends to see "Fifty Shades Darker".



Kim Terca lives in San Francisco and plans a destination Galentine's Day with a friend in Miami.



It's mom Alexandra Jamieson's first Galentine's Day.

