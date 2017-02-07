Iraq ski resort brings cheer to the displaced

In the fledgling ski resort of Korek in war-torn Iraq, the only battles are snow fights between visitors who often leave their traumatic memories at the foot of the slopes.



Korek lies in Iraq's northern autonomous region of Kurdistan, where hundreds of thousands of Iraqis displaced by the 2014 militant offensive, have found refuge.



At a snow festival organized in Korek by the regional government last week, groups of young people, some in proper winter attire but many wearing flimsy city shoes, broke into traditional dance and enjoyed some of the activities available there.



Nader Rusty, a spokesperson for the regional government's Tourism Ministry, has other ambitions for Iraq's only mountain resort than just offering relief to victims of conflict.



James Willcox, a co-founder of adventure travel company "Untamed borders," was in Korek for the snow festival with a group he believes was on the first ever commercial skiing trip to Iraq.

...