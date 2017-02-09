NY Fashion Week kicks off in subdued atmosphere

New York Fashion Week will offer slimmer pickings than usual when it kicks off Thursday as big names decamp to Paris or Los Angeles and fashionistas search for renewed meaning in the Donald Trump era.



Expect a topsy-turvy fall/winter 2017 season with liberal America up in arms over the Trump presidency, absent designers and growing questions about the merits and format of fashion week period.



Hood by Air and Rodarte are Paris-bound, with Proenza Schouler to follow in July after a fall/winter 2017 swan song in New York on Feb. 13 .



FRESH STARTThe most hotly anticipated event of the week is Belgian designer Raf Simons' debut as chief creative officer at the iconic New York label Calvin Klein, unifying its brands and showcasing men and women's wear together.



More than 40 brands are taking part, including Diane von Furstenberg.



WHAT DOES IT MEAN?The consumer revolution that Tommy Hilfiger and a handful of other brands ushered in last year – offering clothes for the current season rather than six months down the line – appears to have stalled.

