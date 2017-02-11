Financiers turned fashionistas get creative in New York



His small workshop in a friend's house in industrial Brooklyn is a far cry from the glass skyscraper on Madison Avenue where he worked as an investment banker.



In a city like New York, where fashion is a major industry and looking smart is a must, Steffen is not the only well-paid professional dreaming of a more creative job.



Steffen had always struggled to find the perfect pair of jeans for his former-footballer legs.



In April 2014, Steffen resigned from J.P. Morgan with the support of his wife, who was prepared to help financially.



Not all fashion converts share Steffen's idealism.



But many of them past the age of 30 are looking for personal fulfillment after slaving away round the clock for years at high-pressured New York companies.



That's the case for Gauri Sikka, 38, who is preparing to ditch her 10-year career in banking in April to launch a line of luxury dog clothes.

