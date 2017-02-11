Tadashi Shoji kicks off NY Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week kicked off Thursday in the middle of a snow storm that had some of the usual swans donning parkas, snow boots and ski caps instead of the usual sky-high heels and fashion finery.



Fashion blogger Lindsi Lane, who lives in Manhattan, didn't have far to go to make it safely inside fashion week's official Clarkson Square venue, but she was weather-ready, big labels and all, in fluffy ear muffs, a warm cabled sweater and a fox fur vest to go with her skinny black Missoni patent leather pants and Louis Vuitton snow boots.



Among the day's highlights:TADASHI SHOJI EMBRACES LOVE, '70s YOUTH STYLEShoji wasn't sweating the blizzard ahead of his 1960s and early '70s collection of sensuous velvets and brocades inspired by youth revolutions around the world.



Floor length gowns with keyhole necklines had long bell sleeves, lace insets and velvet ribbon detail.



DESIGUAL GOES BOLDDesigual presented a collection for bold women who do not shy away from vivid prints and colors Thursday, the first day of New York Fashion Week.

