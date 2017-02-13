Alexander Wang goes urban gothic in disused NY theater

King of cool Alexander Wang ditched the bright lights and glitzy skyscrapers of New York Saturday to stage his latest fashion show against a backdrop of crumbling decay in a disused Harlem theater.



If it was generally body hugging, it was also conservative by fashion standards: necklines were largely high, and cropped shorts and mini rah-rah skirts worn over tight leather leggings.



The fall/winter 2017 collection starred her modern take on classic suiting, with a unique twist of East meets West, and an empowering masculine look made feminine when paired with delicate lace negligees.



She sent down the runway black jackets, military-style double breasted coats and wide-legged tweed pants – a powerful look made sexy with knee-high platform boots, lace underlay and pink silk lining on coats.

...