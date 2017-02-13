No sad endings for Japan’s virtual romance fans

Japanese book editor Miho Takeshita is having an affair. However, the recently married 30-year-old is not worried about getting caught – her boyfriend only exists on a smartphone. Takeshita is a fan of romance simulation games, a booming market in Japan that is winning the hearts of women looking for some unconventional loving.



Mirroring the smartphone boom, female-targeted virtual romance games have ballooned into a market worth about 15 billion yen ($135 million) annually in Japan, according to the Tokyo-based Yano Research Institute.



Takeshita does not see anything strange about flirting with her smartphone sweeties.



The success of these simulation games may be partly linked to dating etiquette in Japan, where men are expected to take the lead when it comes to romance.

...