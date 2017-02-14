Model with Down syndrome launches own design label



Less than two years after making her runway debut, Madeline Stuart, a model with Down syndrome, launched her own fashion label Sunday at New York Fashion Week with a collection of sporty leggings, crop tops and skirts. The Australian-born model challenged fashion industry norms with her first catwalk appearance in 2015 and is credited with changing perceptions about people with Down syndrome. She hopes to do the same with her new label, 21 Reasons Why by Madeline Stuart.

