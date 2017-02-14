Aiming for ‘oldest on Everest’ title, again

An 85-year-old former Gurkha is making a bid to reclaim his title as the world's oldest person to summit Mount Everest.



Sherchan made his historic climb in 2008 when he was 76, but he lost the record five years later when Japanese mountaineer Yuichiro Miura summited the 8,848-meter peak at the age of 80 .



When Miura snatched the title in 2013, Sherchan was also preparing to tackle the peak in a bid to retain his title.



In 2015, Sherchan was on his way to Everest when a devastating quake hit Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people including 18 in an avalanche that hit the mountain's base camp, and he was forced to turn back.

