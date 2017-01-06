London relaunches its menswear fashion week, Brexit casts shadow

London relaunched its menswear fashion week Friday with a new name and quirky designs as the city seeks to hold on to its status as a creativity hub following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.



In contrast to fashion capital rivals like Paris, Milan and New York, London showcases fewer big brands during men's fashion week, giving room to emerging hot talents to present their creations.



The event first launched in 2012 as three days of catwalk shows known as London Collections: Men, but rebranded this year as London Fashion Week Men's running over four days.



According to data quoted by the BFC, the men's clothing market grew by 4.1 percent to 14.1 billion pounds ($17.36 billion) in Britain in 2015 .

...