Mardi Gras season kicks off with cakes, street car rides

People in greater New Orleans braved the cold and rain Friday to mark the start of the Mardi Gras Season, standing in pre-dawn, windy lines to buy celebratory cakes and closing the evening on a rainy night with costumed street car rides.



The first day of Carnival is generally closed out by the Phunny Phorty Phellows, a historic Mardi Gras krewe, that marks the season with a ride on a street car that goes along the traditional St. Charles Street parade route in New Orleans.



Claude street car line, which just opened last fall, to also commemorate the season.

