Descendants of slaves on voodoo pilgrimage in Benin

Every January, thousands of voodoo worshippers joined by crowds of tourists and descendants of slaves trudge down the long sand track leading to the beach at Ouidah in Benin.



Over the centuries, 5 million, possibly 10 million slaves took this route.



Though Ouidah is not the source of voodoo – which originated in the old kingdom of Dahomey, modern-day Togo and Benin – it was from here that the cult of the invisible and of natural spirits was exported to Louisiana, Brazil and Haiti.



After the fall of the communist regime in Benin, President Nicephore Soglo launched the first voodoo festival in 1993, making Ouidah voodoo's most famous place of pilgrimage for its 50 million followers worldwide.



Strictly speaking, voodoo is not a cult of ancestors.



Several years ago she had a DNA test that revealed her ancestors came from northern Cameroon.



This year she has brought her ancestral quest to Benin.

...