Prized Turkey pigeons fetch top prices

In a country where the minimum wage is about 1,400 liras ($367) a month, enthusiasts regularly easily spend hundreds of dollars for one bird.



In the early days of the conflict next door, there was a glut of birds on the market as enthusiasts from northern Syria fled into Turkey with their pigeons.



"Prices fell due to oversupply but as the conflict escalated and there were no more pigeons coming from Syria, prices rose again," 23-year-old breeder Ismail Ozbek says.



He keeps about 200 pigeons – together worth about 50,000 lira – in lofts fitted with alarms and closed-circuit TV cameras.



Prices vary from 30 to 3,500 lira.



At the end of the night, Dildas has sold around 13,000 lira worth of birds.

...