Ringling’s evolution, from freak shows to the big top

From New York to Wisconsin to London and beyond, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus has performed for millions of fans during its 146-year reign as one of the world's biggest big tops. The show, which is closing down permanently because of declining ticket sales, has its roots in a spectacle that began two decades before the U.S. Civil War – equal parts freak show, zoo and museum.



1884 – The Ringling Brothers Circus begins as a traveling show.



The Barnum and Bailey Circus was roughly the same size.



2017 – Feld Entertainment announces that it will close the Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

...