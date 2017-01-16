Ringling Bros. circus closing after 146 years

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus announced Saturday it will host its final show in May, ending "The Greatest Show on Earth" after 146 years.



Animal rights groups cheered the move as a success story following decades of activism against the use of animals in the circus.



Although Barnum's first show took place decades before, it was not until 1919 that a group started by five Wisconsin brothers, Ringling Bros. World's Greatest Shows, merged with Barnum & Bailey's Greatest Show on Earth.



Barnum launched his traveling circus after fires destroyed his Barnum's American Museum.



Ringling Brothers was also embroiled in a 14-year lawsuit in which animal rights groups alleged the circus was mistreating its herd.

