Prada goes in search of the naïve

This is the season of renewal, with new faces at some of Milan's top fashion brands.



IN SEARCH OF NAIVITE Miuccia Prada was in search of the naive for her new collection.



I didn't want it, but it came out naturally," Prada said backstage, adding that the '70s were "a very important moment for protests, for rights, for humanity".



So the corduroy leisure suit with big pockets, the soft cashmere sweaters with fuzzy reproductions of landscapes, the furry shoes sticking out from the cuffed bell bottom pants and the hand-knit pullovers mimicking a stain glass window are all her expressions of normality.



The collection also featured womenswear, including leather jackets with stud detailing, slit leather walking skirts and brimmed corduroy caps.



Boxy jackets recalled Japanese workwear.



Short scarves were tied around the neck.



A sweater in a blur of green and yellow is worn over a neat blue-and-white striped shirt and orange, red and purple plaid trousers.



Youthful touches included rough embroidery in contrasting kinetic lines on the backs of jackets or on shirts worn with tailored suits.



The collection is strong on the brand's trademark leather garments, featuring aviator jackets and biker jackets.



Suit jackets buttoned off-skew and featured big outside pockets.

