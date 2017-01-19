Armani as wrapper-in-chief for Milan menswear season

MILAN: There have been lots of warm fuzzies on the Milan runway this season: shaggy fur, furry footwear, thick knits, big gloves, droopy caps, face-framing neck-warmers.



Blazers tended to be long, and paired with loose-fitting trousers. Overcoats, if not furry, had fur collars.



ARMANI IS WRAPPER-IN-CHIEF Giorgio Armani was the first among wrappers this menswear season. He defined the silhouette of his easy tailored looks with a novelty: sleeve scarves that warm the arms and wrap across the chest.



The designer also brought back the tie and three-piece dressing for day, in soothing charcoals with a dark velvet double-breasted vest for a dandy look, finished with a narrow-brimmed Trilby hat.



For truly cold days, there were large hooded coats and shaggy furs.



The final look featured a jacket with stiff, oversized arms that appeared fashioned from striped mattress pads.



White shirts incorporated dark jacket sleeves, and rough frenetic stitching on shirts and blazers suggested a seamstress had let herself go to a rock music soundtrack.

...