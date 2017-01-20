Classical, punk kick off Paris menswear

Subzero temperatures were an apt backdrop for fashionistas who arrived in Paris for the first day of warmly wrapped fall/winter 2017 menswear fashion shows.



Powerhouse Valentino unveiled its couture-infused creations from the now-solo designer Pierpaolo Piccioli on Day 1 – and what a show it was.



VALENTINO'S NEW BEGINNINGS It was all about new beginnings as designer Pierpaolo Piccioli flew solo at the Valentino menswear helm for the first time following the departure of co-designer Maria Grazia Chiuri to Dior.



Above all, the new beginnings were found in the house's more focused styles – with Piccioli producing Valentino's strongest menswear show yet.



CARVEN'S NEW ARTISTIC LEADERSHIP Carven has named former Dior head studio designer Serge Ruffieux as its new creative director, taking over its womenswear designs next month.



Wednesday's color-rich show was an example of this classic yet subversive theme.

