Dior blasts sweatshirt culture in rave Paris show

Dior struck a blow for the boys and for traditional tailoring Saturday with an all-male show after a week when women models turned up on the majority of Paris menswear catwalks.



With so-called co-ed shows with both male and female models almost becoming the rule for men's fashion weeks -- the reverse rarely applies -- Dior's Kris Van Assche cried halt.



Called "Hardior", a play on the hardcore ravers that inspired him and the storied brand's handmade traditions, Van Assche's autumn-winter collection married classic super-tailored black Dior jackets with short, ankle length trousers.



With Yves Saint Laurent deciding not to hold a men's show this season, most of the other big Paris names -- and a legion of smaller ones -- have been slipping mini "capsule" female collections into their menswear line-ups.

...