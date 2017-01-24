Styles mix with stars to cap Paris menswear

Male and female styles mixed with U.S. television and music stars at Paris Fashion Week Sunday for the final installment of fall-winter menswear shows as the City of Light prepares to notch up a gear for Monday's couture week. Here are the highlights: LANVIN STAYS EDGY Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams in a woolen coat and stylish calfskin shoes led the front row at the Palais de Tokyo morning show with "The OA" actor Patrick Gibson in a suede print Lanvin bomber jacket.



As ever, the looks were among the most perfectly executed on the Paris Fashion Week calendar.



MEN'S AND WOMEN'S STYLES MERGE Paul Smith's fashion show entitled "WO MAN" set the tone for his gender-fusing designs at the Ecole Nationale Superieure des Beaux Arts in Paris' chic Left Bank.



The British fashion icon's decision to show both men's and women's styles together like Kenzo forms part of a much bigger trend at Paris Fashion Week.



It's as political a statement as fashion can get.

