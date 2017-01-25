Dior designer debuts Paris as Dunst talks girl power

A labyrinth and a secret garden led to Christian Dior's enchanted collection Monday – the hugely anticipated couture debut from new designer Maria Grazia Chiuri. The collection in Paris' Musee Rodin kicked off Paris' week of spring/summer couture shows – the fashion industry's ideas factory spanning four days and 24 collections.



DIOR'S FOREST FANTASY Fairy-tale music conjured up a sensuous, magical atmosphere at Chiuri's spring/summer show that didn't fully translate to the couture.



DUNST SPEAKS ON WOMEN'S MOVEMENT Dunst, whose latest film "Hidden Figures" features the untold story of three African-American women working at a racially discriminatory NASA in the 1960s, said there was no better time for the movie to come out.



Once the place where writer Jean Cocteau and artist Salvador Dali mingled, fashion insiders were Monday presented a spring/summer show that revisited the design house's shocking pink as well as art deco and 1930s designs.



RALPH & RUSSO Rapper Nelly and Dunst hit the eclectic Ralph & Russo couture show that revamped the bygone glamour days of the 1950s.

