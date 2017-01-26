Down-and-out makes Paris couture catwalk

Paris fashion can't get enough of its new enfant terrible Demna Gvasalia, whose rebel Vetements label has been ridiculing its conventions for the last two years. But the trendsetting Georgian – who now also designs for Balenciaga – outdid himself at a haute couture week show Tuesday by presenting a homeless man with a coat fastened with a tie.



Couture clothes – that are handmade to measure – are eye-wateringly expensive, the preserve of the richest people on the planet.



There were a few laugh out loud moments, like the aging Johnny Hallyday-like Parisian cowboy with "Vetements" stamped across the gusset of his jeans.



Purists find it hard to swallow that someone who often recuts and reworks existing clothes should be allowed into couture week.

...