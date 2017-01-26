Young Aussie surfer photo bombed by shark that shared wave



A 10-year-old surfer has had a close encounter with a photo-bombing shark that shared a wave with him off an Australian beach.



Chris Hasson said Thursday that he was taking photos of his son Eden riding a wave off Samurai Beach at Port Stephens, 180 kilometers (110 miles) north of Sydney, on Tuesday when something unexpected and indistinct caught his eye.



James Cook University shark researcher Andrew Chin said the photographed shark was possibly a small great white.

...