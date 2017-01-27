Paris couture shows go sensual and chaste

After the fairyland fantasy of Dior and Chanel's chill glamour, Paris haute couture shows veered between Vestal Virgins and the hot-blooded embrace of Mediterranean women Wednesday. As the French capital froze, designer Jean Paul Gaultier escaped south to the sunny plains of Spain, his slinky frocks ablaze in a carpet of poppies and spring flowers.



Black cordobes hats topped Gaultier's thoroughly modern take on the flamenco dress, one black, white and red number paired with a leather biker jacket in the same colors.



Showing it in a contemporary art gallery housed in a Paris mansion, Piccioli hinted at the depth of conceptual thinking he had put into the collection.



The Russian designer Ulyana Sergeenko brought fashionistas to the French capital's historic indoor winter circus for her show that began with a howling wolf.

...