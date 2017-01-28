Designer joins Paris elite a year after sacking

It was the fairy-tale ending to a fortnight of Paris fashion shows. A year ago, Danish designer Christine Hyun Mi Nielsen was fired from her high-pressure job as the director of the studio of one of the world's top brands.



Fourteen months on, she has her own label – Hyun Mi Nielsen – with a show on the haute couture catwalk Thursday, the very pinnacle of the fashion tree.



Nielsen was helped to set up on her own in Paris by a "subtle and sophisticated" female investor, she said, but did not identify her.

...