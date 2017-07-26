Hijab fashion rises, chasing Muslim dollar

The hijab – one of the most visible signs of Islamic culture – is going mainstream with advertisers, media giants and fashion firms promoting images of the traditional headscarf in ever more ways. Last week, Apple previewed 12 new emoji characters to be launched later this year, with one of a woman wearing a hijab.



Major fashion brands from American Eagle to Nike are creating hijabs, while hijab-wearing models have started gracing Western catwalks and the covers of top fashion magazines.



There is one thing most can agree on: When it comes to the hijab, there is money to be made.



Nike announced it is using its prowess in the sports and leisure market to launch a breathable mesh hijab in spring 2018, becoming the first major sports apparel maker to offer a traditional Islamic head scarf designed for competition.

