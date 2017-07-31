Fur flies over pet-sitting in New York

Fur is flying over pet-sitting in New York City, where regulators are sniffing around apps that connect owners with people who take animals into their homes for pay.



Just last month, Democratic Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper signed a law letting people board as many as three pets without a license.



Similarly, California lawmakers last year limited the state's first pet-boarding regulations to facilities hosting four or more animals.



New York City health officials, on the other hand, have proposed to tweak regulations to make the city's in-home pet-boarding ban all the more clear. The policy, discussed at a health department hearing this week, doesn't apply to pet-sitting an animal in its own pad or watching someone's pet for free as a favor.



State Sen. Tony Avella, a Democrat who contacted the city health department last year about pet-sitting apps, says people who advertise and charge for pet care should have to meet licensing standards.

