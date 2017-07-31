Spain’s hotels fight back against fake food poisoning claims from British tourists

Spanish hotels are turning to private detectives and the courts to repel a surge in fake food poisoning claims by British holidaymakers that has already cost them millions of euros. The number of food sickness claims soared to more than 10,000 during the 2016-17 tourist season, from around just 600 in 2015-16, said the head of Spain's hotel confederation CEHAT, Ramon Estalella.



Estalella said they are responsible for virtually all of the fake illness claims.



The problem has arisen because British consumer law does not require claimants to produce any medical evidence of illness, and claims can be filed up to three years after a stay at a hotel, he said.



What the Spanish hotel sector wants most of all is a change in British law to make it harder to make fake food poisoning claims.

...