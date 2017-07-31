Florida startup boldly sets sights on moon

WASHINGTON: Florida startup Moon Express is setting its sights high: ambitiously shooting to become the first private company to launch a small, unmanned craft to the moon before the year's out.



The condition: be a private entity and launch a craft to the moon's surface by Dec. 31, 2017 .



Another condition will be, once on the moon, to move the ship or a robot on board 500 meters, and to transmit a video and photographs back to Earth.



The four others are Japanese team Hakuto, Israel's SpaceIL, Indian Team Indus and Synergy Moon, an international collaboration spanning more than 15 countries.



Moon Express's relatively small lunar vessel, dubbed MX1-E, measures just 0.9 meters wide by 1.4 meters high.



It will take five to six days between launch and moon landing, according to Richards.

