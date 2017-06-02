Indonesian ‘rainbow village’ is internet sensation

An Indonesian hamlet dubbed "the rainbow village" after being given a makeover in a kaleidoscope of colors is attracting hordes of visitors and has become an internet sensation.



The local mayor opened the newly decorated hamlet on Java island to the public in mid-April and the colorful community quickly became a local landmark known as "the rainbow village".



The makeover and flow of visitors has also encouraged residents to keep the community clean, and rubbish bins have been put up around the hamlet.

