Feeling insulted, Mexican to market ‘Trump’ toilet paper

A Mexican businessman offended by President Donald Trump's insults to his countrymen is seizing on a possible oversight in the magnate's branding plans.



The Trump Organization didn't bother to cover what's referred to in Spanish as "hygienic paper," and Battaglia's trademark for Trump toilet paper was approved in October 2015, according to the institute's records.



Trump has been aggressive about protecting his brand when he feels that it is being encroached upon.



Battaglia argued he is well within Mexican law as the legal trademark-holder, with no direct link between his product and Donald Trump or his image.

