Don’t let swimsuit anxiety suck the fun out of summer

Farewell spring and hello bathing suit season, for some an anxious time that sucks the fun out of summer.



"In Texas, that's May through September".



She chooses the "most functional" swimsuit possible and consciously counts her blessings.



A thoughtful swimsuit fit with plenty of support can go a long way in calming beach anxiety, especially for bikini wearers. Tops should feel as comfortable as your favorite bra, said longtime friends Emma-Jane Hughes and Ashleigh Hill.



They created an affordable line of swimwear last year, Lilly & Lime, specifically for women who wear D cups and up, ranging from 28D to 38HH, though bottoms size up to just 14 .



The two also recommend taking into account what you plan to do in a bathing suit.



Dale Noelle spent 20 years working as a "fit" model, helping major fashion brands work out sizing. She also did swimsuit work for catalogs.

