Chocolate lovers tour more than just about sweets

A tour for chocolate lovers in Brooklyn, New York, isn't just about tasting the final product.



The chocolate tour offered by A Slice of Brooklyn takes visitors to four chocolate-makers around Brooklyn.



But A Slice of Brooklyn's chocolate tour is also part of a bigger trend. Confectioners and tour companies around the country are offering chocolate tours catering not just to the public's sweet tooth, but also to consumer interest in learning where the products they eat and drink come from.



TO HIPSTERSThe granddaddy of U.S. chocolate tours is Hershey's Chocolate World in Hershey, Pennsylvania.



But chocolate tours are offered in many other destinations around the country, from factories to visits with artisanal chocolatiers.



In Somerville, Massachusetts, Taza Chocolate offers an Intro to Stone Ground Chocolate tour, and for children under 10, a Chocolate Story Time weekend mornings.



For those who love the idea of touring Brooklyn, A Slice of Brooklyn also offers pizza tours and Christmas lights tours.

...