Saudi TV drama fights Daesh propaganda

A Saudi-owned television channel has launched a drama series portraying the brutality of life under Daesh (ISIS) to counter sleek propaganda from the extremist group that has won it recruits worldwide. Beamed across the Arab world by satellite channel MBC, the $10-million project reflects the kingdom's self-appointed role at the forefront of a Muslim bulwark against extremism, which was underlined in a May 20-21 visit by United States President Donald Trump.



Actors and MBC staff have told local media they received death threats online from Daesh supporters because of the show.



Saudi Arabia crushed a campaign of Al-Qaeda attacks in 2003-06 but has been hit by Daesh bombings in the past two years. Saudi security police closely monitor Saudi citizens with suspected connections to militants and have detained more than 15,000 suspects in the years since Al-Qaeda's campaign.

