Taiwan celebrates ‘tradition’ with pole dancers

Dozens of pole dancers performed on ornate neon floats at a festival in Taipei Saturday in celebration of one of the island's more eyebrow raising cultural traditions.



The event sought to promote Taiwan's famous "dian zi hua che" or "electronic flower trucks," traveling floats loaded with garish lights in the shape of everything from dragons to ferris wheels.



Spokeswoman Wang Yi-ting said Saturday's "Taiwan Colour Stage Fest" – in its second year – aimed to bring the flower truck tradition to the capital, where it is less known than in central and southern Taiwan.

...