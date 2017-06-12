Spain’s ‘jamon’ conquers China

Spain soon caught up and is now leading sales of dry-cured ham in the Asian powerhouse, making 1.8 million euros ($2 million) in sales last year excluding Hong Kong, according to the French Federation of Pork Industries (FICT).



By comparison, Italy made 1.4 million euros in 2016 and France tailed far behind with just 30,000 euros, as there is only one producer in the country equipped with the necessary authorization to sell ham in China compared to 13 in Spain.



There, Cinco Jotas workers give the Chinese sales managers a rundown of how the dry-cured ham is made.



They will use this knowledge to attract customers in China where classic dry-cured ham sells for 10 to 20 percent more than in Spain, and the highest quality ones command even fatter margins.



Like 12 other Spanish ham makers, Cinco Jotas got authorization to sell its ham in China at the beginning of the decade, and the world's most populous country has now become its No. 1 market after Spain.

...