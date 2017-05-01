Hobbyhorsing craze in Finland manifestation of girl power

Instead of carrying a guitar, the 20-year-old Finn gently holds onto something else: a puffy stuffed horse head on a wooden stick complete with glued-on eyes, mane and reins.



She's been riding real horses from the age of 10 but became instantly smitten by hobbyhorsing – a sport with gymnastic elements that has spawned a social media subculture among Finnish teen girls – when she first heard about it on a web discussion forum several years ago.



Like a real horse and its rider, the hobbyhorse and its master form a team and become attached to each other.



This year's main event took place late April at a packed sports hall in the vicinity of Helsinki, attracting an estimated 1,000 spectators to watch about 200 participants competing with their hobbyhorses in several subcategories.



Female empowerment and girl power are something Aarniomaki thinks are clearly attached to the sports.

...